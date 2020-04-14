  • search
    Fake news: Govt is not taking back money transferred under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

    New Delhi, Apr 14: There have been several messages that are claiming that the money transferred to the poor will be taken back by the government.

    The message says that the Rs 500 transferred to the bank account under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will be taken back if not withdrawn.

    This is clearly a mischievous message aimed at causing panic. Ever since the announcement of the money transfer was made by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, there has been no such announcement made that the money will be taken back if not withdrawn.

    This is a baseless rumour aiming at creating panic at a time when the entire nation is hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The government had announced that as a relief measure, Rs 500 for the next three months would be deposited under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for the poor and needy.

    The government did not mention that the money would be taken back if not withdrawn.

    Further, the government has also not specified any norm about how and when the money should be withdrawn. It is entirely up to the discretion of the beneficiary. Please debunk such rumours.

