Fake News: 10,000 people didn’t protest abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Ministry for Home Affairs has strongly denied reports that 10,000 people protested in Srinagar against the abrogation of Article 370.

A spokesperson of the Ministry for Home Affairs clarified that there were only stray protests in Srinagar and Baramulla. The crowd did not involve more than 20 people.

Reports suggesting that a gathering of 10,000 had gathered is incorrect, the spokesperson also said.

Back in 1964, did you know many Congress MPs had wanted scrapping of Article 370

On Friday people in Kashmir offered prayers in their local mosques as restrictions were eased for the purpose, officials said, adding the Valley was largely peaceful barring minor incidents of stone pelting in the apple-town of Sopore in north Kashmir.

People, who have been virtually been kept indoors because of heavy security deployment in the wake of removal of special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state, were allowed to go to mosques in their localities without being asked any questions by security personnel.

The Jammu district administration on Friday withdrew prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 imposed here on August 5 in view of the Centre abrogating constitutional provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order.

According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, all schools, colleges and academic institutions may resume their functioning normally from August 10.

Pakistan officially suspends trade with India: Which nation will it hurt more

The officials said there were minor incidents of stone pelting in Sopore town of north Kashmir, 50 km from Srinagar, but was contained immediately and the crowd dispersed.

Restrictions were eased to allow people in Kashmir to offer Friday prayers in local mosques, the officials said, as security forces were put on high alert across the Valley in an apparent move to prevent possible protests.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris is harassed, they said.