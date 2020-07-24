Fake: Nepal has not shot down an Indian Air Force jet

New Delhi, July 24: There is a message on the social media claiming that an Indian Air Force jet has been shot down.

It has been claimed that the Indian Air Force had crossed the border to conduct an airstrike in Nepal territory. India conducted an airstrike in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near the India Nepal border. In responding (sic), we shot down the Indian jet and killed two Indian pilots, a post by Irmak Idoya claimed.

Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today.

India conducted an airstrike in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near India Nepal border.

In responding, we've shot down Indian jet & two Indian pilots killed. pic.twitter.com/o1MZyqZyjM — Irmak Idoya इरमक ईड्या🇳🇵 (@Irmaknepal) July 23, 2020

This is a completely false statement. No such claimed action has been conducted by the Indian Air Force on any neighbouring country. Beware of panic mongers and this post is misleading the government has clarified.

The tensions between India and Nepal have been high ever since the latter decided to draw out a new map of the country. Moreover, there has been trouble brewing for Nepal Prime Minister, K P Oli, with calls for his stepping down getting louder. A crucial meeting of the Nepal Communist Party is scheduled for Monday, where a call on the future of the leadership is expected to be taken.