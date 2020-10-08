Fake: Nagma shares video, claims Vajpayee’s niece is criticising BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: A video of a woman criticising the BJP government has gone viral. The video was posted by Nagma on her Twitter handle.

Nagma, a Congress politician wrote that Atallji's niece is saying that the RSS and BJP have a dangerous agenda of dividing the country. They are not able to provide jobs to the youth, solve farmer related problems or provide safety to women, the post said while attributing it to the lady.

Incidentally the same clip was circulated during the anti citizenship law protests. The lady in the video is not Vajpayee's nice Karuna Shulka. The lady in the video is that of Atiya Alvi, who is a social activist. She was speaking against the citizenship law. The original clip posted on January 3 2020 can be found here

The lady that Nagma is trying to refer to is Karuna Shukla, who is Vajpayee's niece. She had quit the BJP and joined the Congress in 2014.