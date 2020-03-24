Fake: Mumbai police has not fixed any timing for distribution of milk, paper etc

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 24: There is a message being circulated on WhatsApp as well the social media regarding the timing for distribution of essential services in Mumbai.

The message attributed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner says that milk will be distributed from 6 am to am daily. It also says that newspapers will be distributed until 7 am while vegetable and medical shops will be open from 8 am to 11 am on March 24, 26, 28 and 30.

This has been busted as fake by the Mumbai police. Rumours are no less infectious than #coronavirus ! This looks like a meticulous list, but a fake one too! Please note that no such directions have been given by @CPMumbaiPolice. In case of any doubt, please #Dial100 or tweet to us! #TakingOnCorona, the Mumbai police said in a tweet.

Rumours are no less infectious than #coronavirus ! This looks like a meticulous list, but a fake one too! Please note that no such directions have been given by @CPMumbaiPolice . In case of any doubt, please #Dial100 or tweet to us! #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/EQcHWGa0rU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 24, 2020

It may be recalled that Maharashtra Chief Minister, Udhav Thackeray had declared curfew in Maharashtra owing to the rising cases of coronavirus. This decision had been taken as the crowds had not stopped coming out despite Section 144 being in place. However there has been no stoppage of the essential services and no specific guidelines issued regarding the timings.