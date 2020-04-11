Fake: Mumbai has not run out of HCQ tablets

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: A news portal had claimed that stocks of hydroxychloroquine or HCQ have run out in Mumbai. Maharashtra, in fact, has the maximum number of coronavirus cases and this report has created immense panic in the state, especially in Mumbai.

Although no trials have ascertained as yet that HCQ is the magic drug in fighting COVID-19, the use of the anti-malarial drug has found to be effective in some cases.

Fake News Buster

The Ministry of Health has said that the news report is faked and there is ample supply of HCQ in Mumbai. In fact, until April 9, the government had allocated 34 lakh tablets of HCQ to Maharashtra. On the other hand, Maharashtra has also made its own procurement. This makes it clear that Maharashtra has supply of HCQ, more than the current requirement.