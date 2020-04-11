  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Mumbai has not run out of HCQ tablets

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: A news portal had claimed that stocks of hydroxychloroquine or HCQ have run out in Mumbai. Maharashtra, in fact has the maximum number of coronavirus cases and this report has created immense panic in the state, especially in Mumbai.

    Fake: Mumbai has not run out of HCQ tablets

    Although no trials have ascertained as yet that HCQ is the magic drug in fighting COVID-19, the use of the anti-malarial drug has found to be effective in some cases.

    Fake News Buster

    The Ministry of Health has said that the news report is faked and there is ample supply of HCQ in Mumbai. In fact until April 9, the government had allocated 34 lakh tablets of HCQ to Maharashtra. On the other hand, Maharashtra has also made its own procurement. This makes it clear that Maharashtra has supply of HCQ, more than the current requirement.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fake news buster mumbai

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X