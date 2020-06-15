Fake: MP CM Chouhan does not want people to get addicted to liquor

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 15: There is a video in circulation that shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that people should get addicted to alcohol.

In the video, Chouhan is heard telling the excise department officials to increase the sale of liquor in the state, so that more people consume it and get addicted.

What is this excise department up to? Why are they sitting idle. Increase distribution of liquor in the state to such an extent that people get addicted and remain intoxicated.

This medical prescription on COVID-19 treatment is FAKE

This is a doctored video. It has been digitally tampered with to make it look like the MP CM wants to increase liquor distribution in the state. In the original video, Chouhan is seen taking on the Congress in the state for increasing the sale of liquor.

In the original video, Chouhan is heard saying, what is this excise staff doing. Why does it not stop the sale of alcohol. Will you now distribute liquor in every house? Consumption of liquor will make the younger generation hollow and ruin the state.

कांग्रेस के डर्टी ट्रिक्स डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा जारी किए गए फेक वीडियो जो भी ट्वीट और व्हाट्सएप्प पर शेयर कर रहा है, उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कानूनी कार्रवाई की जायेगी।



यह ओरिजिनल वीडियो है। मध्य प्रदेश में ओछी राजनीति की कोई जगह नहीं! https://t.co/6RIFzi5fGQ pic.twitter.com/76YImjHhxY — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) June 14, 2020

The Congress government wants liquor to be consumed so much that the farmers will forget about the promised loan waiver. They want to distract the people, Chouhan had also said.