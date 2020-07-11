Fake: MHA has not set up COVID-19 monitoring committee

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: A notification attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs which says that a monitoring committee for COVID-19 has been set up is being circulated.

It says that the Home Ministry has approved the setting up of a monitoring committee COVID-19. It also lists out 25 members, who are part of the committee. The notification also lists an email address for the general public to send in their feedback or complaints about the SoPs published by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News

The Ministry of Home Affairs has however said that this notice is fake. This notice which claims that a COVID-19 Monitoring Committee has been formed is fake. Such a committee has not been set up by the Union Home Ministry. Beware of fake news and rumours, the MHA also said.