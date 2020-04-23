Fake: MHA has not ordered arrest of firm owner if employee tests positive for coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: After the government allowed some relaxations in the industrial sector, a message claiming that the firm owner will be arrested if an employee tests positive has gone viral.

The message claims that this is the SOP to be followed. One question states, ' sir please advise if any persons infected during the working hours, who will be responsible.'

To this the answer is,' 100 per cent factory owner. FIR will be lodged. Factory will be sealed and all related people will be quarantined for 14-28 days."

Fake News Buster

The advisory says that it is an FAQ with respect to opening of factory on or after April 20. However the MHA while issuing the guidelines after the extension of the lockdown was announced has clearly not said this.

#FactCheck

Claim: MHA Guidelines prescribe penal action against company directors & management, if employees test positive for #COVID_19



Fact: MHA Guidelines misinterpreted. Penalties under DM Act'05 applicable if offence occurs with consent, cognisance or negligence of employer https://t.co/j9DTmIJr00 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 22, 2020

Penalties under the Disaster Management Act 2005 are applicable only f the offence occurs with consent, cognisance or negligence of the employer. The MHA had also said that strict guidelines should be followed in workplaces and offices and factories. Social distancing and sanitisation of employees is a must, the order also says.