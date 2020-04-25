  • search
    Fake: Man seen spitting on cops is not from Tablighi Jamaat

    New Delhi, Apr 25: A video showing a man being subdued after he spat at uniformed officers has been shared extensively on the social media.

    The video goes with the caption, " look at this millah, what he did with our police officer. #tablighijamaat, #coronajihad, #coronavirus, #coronainmaharashtra.

    Fake News Buster

    This post appeared on the social media a day after a scuffle broke out a quarantine facility that houses those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin last month. This incident took place at a quarantine home in Delhi.

    However the video is being wrongly attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat and the congregation. This incident in fact took place on February 29, way before the Tablighi convention. The man in the videos is also not associated with the Jamaat. The man seen spitting in the video is Mohammad Sohal Soukat.

    An undertrial, he was arguing with the cops after he was denied home cooked food which was brought by his family members to the court. He argues with the Thane police and then spits on them. The police then beat up him in the van.

    Read more about:

    fake news buster viral video mumbai police

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
