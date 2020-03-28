Fake: Lemon and turmeric do not prevent coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: Lemon and turmeric have good health properties. While you must consume them, please do not go by rumours that state it will cure you of coronavirus.

There is a rumour on the internet that says that consuming lemon and turmeric will prevent or cure coronavirus.

There is no specific evidence that lemon or turmeric prevents COVID-19. However it is recommended to consume adequate fruit and vegetable as part of a healthy diet.

As of now there is no vaccine for the coronavirus. The several advisories suggest social distancing and washing your hands regularly to prevent coronavirus. If you any symptoms, then please consult your doctor, instead of believing rumours on the internet and worsening it for yourself.