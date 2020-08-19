Fake: Kerala BJP MP’s mother did not have COVID-19, no protocols were broken

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: A post on Twitter said that BJP MP Alphons Kannanthanam hides his mother's death due to #COVID19 and conducts funeral; Row erupts Her body was brought to Kerala by flight & kept for public to pay homage at Manimala Many lives are at high risk, angers crowd due to #COVIDIOTS.

This claim is not right and the MP's mother had tested negative twice for COVID-19 before she passed away at AIIMS due to internal organ failure.

The MP himself had posted on Facebook with an image of his mother's report. He said that she was cured by COVID by 5th. But her vital organs were badly damaged due to COVID. Her lungs collapsed and she finally died of a heart seizure, the MP wrote on his Facebook account.

Even the Information Public Relations Department (IPRD) stated that the claims being made on Twitter were untrue. It went on to state on Facebook that the rumour of the dead body of former union minister Alphons Kannanthanam's mother was brought to Kerala from Delhi in violation of the COVID-19 protocol and cremated is false.

At the time of her death, she was not COVID-19 positive and hence the protocols do not apply in bringing her body and conduct the funeral, the department also said. The MP added that his mother was perfectly healthy at 91. Her vital organs were destroyed due to COVID he also said.