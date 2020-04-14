  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Karnataka cops are not making lockdown violators clean lakes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: A Facebook post claiming that lockdown violators in Karnataka are being made to clean public places has gone viral.

    Fake: Karnataka cops are not making lockdown violators clean lakes

    The post by Awesome Things in India says, " Karnataka police is making lockdown violators clean public places as punishment and it is working. This step is very useful for both the society and its people. This will make society a bit more clean," the post also read. The post has been liked over 3,000 times and shared by 2,400 people.

    While doing a reverse image search, it was found that this image was used in an article in 2017 This is an image of some techies who had voluntarily come to clean the Hulimavu lake in July 2017. This was reported by Bangalore Mirror on July 3 2017 with the headline, "cleaning a lake is a hands-on job."

    Fake News Buster

    The police have come up with unique ways to punish lockdown violators. In Jaipur, the police have said that the lockdown violators would have to listen to the song, Masakali 2.0 in a loop. In Uttar Pradesh, the police made some foreign nationals violating the lockdown write, "I am sorry," 500 times.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster violation karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X