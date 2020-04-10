Fake: Kalonji seeds do not help cure coronavirus

New Delhi, Apr 10: There is a message that has been circulating like wildfire on the social media that kalonji seeds or the Nigella Sativa can cure people affected with coronavirus.

The claim that is that the kalonji seeds have 100 per cent hydroxychloroquine and hence it is effective in treating COVID-19 patients. The message recommends that consumption of half a teaspoon of kalonji seeds with honey to prevent a coronavirus.

Speaking of hydroxychloroquine, there is no research that has proven that it can fight COVID-19. India had recently eased restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine to various nations as it has found to be effective in some cases. However, there is no research that suggests that hydroxychloroquine is a wonder drug in fighting coronavirus.

A Lancet study says that the drug has shown to be effective against a number of viruses in lab studies. This also includes coronavirus and influenza. However, the results have not been replicated in human beings so far. Experts say that more studies are needed to get evidence that hydroxychloroquine is a wonder drug.

Now coming to kalonji seeds, it does have medicinal properties but definitely does not have hydroxychloroquine. The other claim that has been made in the message is that WHO has recommended the use of kalonji seeds. There is no such recommendation made by the World Health Organisation.

Kalonji seeds have several benefits and it would be recommended to take. It helps fight acne, keeps a check on diabetes, alleviates asthma, increases memory, gets rid of headaches, helps in weight loss, fights joint pain, controls blood pressure, protects the kidney, strengthens immunity and makes teeth stronger.

While the kalonji seeds have several benefits, it does not help in treating COVID-19. Please do not believe such messages and rumours.