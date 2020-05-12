  • search
    New Delhi, May 12: A news portal has claimed that amidst the lockdown, Jammu and Kashmir students in Delhi have been told to arrange buses on their own.

    It was stated that the students were told to arrange buses for themselves by the college administration.

    Fake: J&K students in Delhi, not asked to arrange own buses

    However, this is a false claim. The University administration has not asked students to leave or arrange their own transport, the government has clarified.

    Students from various parts of the country have been stranded owing to the lockdown. The government has indicated that a graded exit from the lockdown would take place. The Centre also allowed travel by train on Monday subject to various protocols. It was said that only those with a confirmed e-ticket would be allowed to travel by train.

