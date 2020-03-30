  • search
    Fake: Inhaling hot water steam does not kill coronavirus

    New Delhi, Mar 30: A message is doing the rounds on the social media that inhaling hot steam from hot water will kill coronavirus.

    The message says that a Chinese expert has assured everybody that inhalation of steam from hot water kills coronavirus 100 per cent. Even if the virus has entered the nose, throat or lungs, this treatment will help. Coronavirus cannot stand the hot water steam. Please circulate this information to all your family and friends, the message also reads.

    India to declare emergency in mid-April? Absolutely fake says Indian Army

    First and foremost, no vaccine has been found as yet to fight coronavirus. Secondly there is no scientific evidence that proves that inhaling hot water steam will kill coronavirus. Instead of spreading the above fake message, you must instead share that social distancing, respiratory hygiene and washing your hands regularly are the most effective ways to fight coronavirus.

