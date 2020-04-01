  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 01: Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake thermometers and materials used for making sanitisers.

    According to the police, Kesavan N, a resident of Kurubarahalli in Bengaluru was arrested with 70 infrared forehead thermometers and 60 batteries, which he had allegedly brought from Chennai and was selling at exorbitant prices. Police sources said he was selling it for Rs 10,000 per piece.

    Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Bengaluru
    Representational Image

    Also, the police raided the house of Shivakumar in an apartment in Srirampura and seized 180 litres of isopropyl alcohol, 10 litres of glycerine, 65 litres of surface sanitiser and 5,382 empty 100 ml bottles for packing.

    Fake: Financial year is not being extended

    This, police said, was supposed to be used for manufacturing sanitisers illegally. The police had Tuesday raided a shop, which was selling fake N95 masks in Bengaluru.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    seized bengaluru

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X