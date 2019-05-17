Fake Indian Currency: NIA files chargesheet

New Delhi, May 17: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a fake currency case at Ahmedabad.
The case relates to the seizure of fake currency to the tune of Rs 1,52,000. The notes seized were in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and R 500. The notes were seized from one Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai Devadiya on October 19 2018.
During interrogation, Sanjaykumar disclosed that he had purchased the aforesaid FICN from accused Tahir Saikh at New Farakka, West Bengal on the directions of accused Sureshbhai Mavajibhai.
