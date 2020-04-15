Fake: Indian Army has not been called into Gujarat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: A news has been published in some print media outlets that the Army is being deployed in Gujarat.

The news also says that the Army personnel on leave and due for retirement would be posted in Gujarat under the present circumstances. The Indian Army has said that this news is completely false and misleading.

Fake News Buster

The ADG PI said that fake & incorrect news found published in print media about Army deployment in Gujarat & instructions given to Army personnel on leave & due for retirement under present circumstances. Media is requested to confirm such inputs from authorised sources only prior to publication.

Several such news items have appeared in the past relating to the Indian Army and its deployment.

The government has no plans of getting the Army in to civilian space in the wake of the ongoing lockdown. The state machinery has been handling the law and order problems during the lockdown.