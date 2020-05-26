Fake: Indian Army has no plans of creating a Himachal Regiment

New Delhi, May 26: There is a message that is circulating on the social media about the creation of a Himachal Regiment.

It is being claimed that the Army would be creating a Himachal regiment with its headquarters at Kangra.

The Indian Army has said that this message is fake. There is no such plan of creating a separate Himachal Regiment. Request guard against misinformation and fake messages of this kind, the Army has also clarified. These social media messages are fake and untrue, the Army had further said.

The fake message said that officers will get recruited from routine exams, but the jawans and JCOs will have their origins in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot in Punjab.

It may be recalled that in 2019, Himachal Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur had urged Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to create a Himachal Regiment, so that people of the state could be employed.