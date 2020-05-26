  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Indian Army has no plans of creating a Himachal Regiment

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: There is a message that is circulating on the social media about the creation of a Himachal Regiment.

    It is being claimed that the Army would be creating a Himachal regiment with its headquarters at Kangra.

    Fake: Indian Army has no plans of creating a Himachal Regiment

    The Indian Army has said that this message is fake. There is no such plan of creating a separate Himachal Regiment. Request guard against misinformation and fake messages of this kind, the Army has also clarified. These social media messages are fake and untrue, the Army had further said.

    Fake: Govt has not promised a Rs 5,000 lockdown fund

    The fake message said that officers will get recruited from routine exams, but the jawans and JCOs will have their origins in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot in Punjab.

    It may be recalled that in 2019, Himachal Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur had urged Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to create a Himachal Regiment, so that people of the state could be employed.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army fake news buster

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue