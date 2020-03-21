  • search
    Fake: India Army is not undertaking a spraying exercise to kill coronavirus

    New Delhi, Mar 21: There is no dearth of fake news doing the rounds amidst all the panic around the coronavirus outbreak.

    The latest is an audio clip which again speaks about spraying that would be undertaken to kill the virus. The audio clip in Kannada says that tonight between 10 pm and 5 am tomorrow, the Indian Army soldiers would undertake spraying to kill the coronavirus. It says that a plane would be deployed and the spraying would take place. If your clothes are hanging outside, then please take it inside. Please pass on the message to your family and friends. When you hear the sound of a plane tonight, then please go inside your house, the audio clip also says.

    Please note that this is completely fake and doctors world-wide are yet to find a cure for the coronavirus. The Press Information Bureau too said that amidst coronavirus outbreak, there is misinformation being spread about a vaccine gas that would be sprayed from a plane. No such action has been planned out by the Indian Government. Get your facts from trusted sources. Do not amplify, the PIB has clarified.

    Explained: Did Chinese police brutally thrashed coronavirus victims in a metro station?

    Similar messages have also been forwarded on WhatsApp and the social media. There have been messages also circulated specifically in the case of Kolkata and Delhi.

    This message first appeared earlier this week and said that it was meant for Bengaluru. Now it appears as though the message is being spread across the country. Similar messages are being posted in Bengali and Hindi as well.

    Our sources have confirmed that this is completely fake. It was fake when it was circulated in Bengaluru and it is fake in Delhi, Kolkata or any other part of the country.

