Fake: In that COVID-19 audio clip, the voice is not of Dr. Devi Shetty’s

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: One of the biggest challenges amidst the coronavirus outbreak is the circulation of fake news. An audio clop attributed to the voice of noted cardiac surgeon and Narayana Health founder Dr. Devi Shetty has been doing the rounds.

In the clip, the voice claims that there is a peculiar problem in India. Further it also urges everyone who has coronavirus or is suspected of it not to get tested. India has 1.4 billion people and the kits we have is less that 1.5 lakh at this point of time, the voice said.

The clip has been widely shared on the social media platforms. The voice that has been wrongly attributed to Dr. Shetty says that by day 8 one may notice that the symptoms are reducing. Further the voice says that only those who have symptoms of fever persisting beyond day 8 must get themselves tested. If you feel like it is going to worsen than improve, then you call the COVID-19 helpline and go get it tested, the voice says.

However Narayana Health has said that this audio clip is of not Dr. Devi Shetty, chairman and founder Narayana Health. It has been incorrectly attributed to him.