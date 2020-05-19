Fake: Image of lady on bi-cycle being passed of as Indian migrant is from Nepal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: An image of a lady riding a bi-cycle along with her child has been attributed to the migrant issue in India.

The message being circulated widely on the social media says that the lady along with her child are trying to reach their village amidst the lockdown due to the coronavirus.

However, this is an old image is not from India. While doing a reverse image search, we found that this image was posted on Pinterest by Active Life. It says, baby wearing mama and child in Nepalgunj, Nepal, where bike travel is the usual transportation. This image has also be posted by several other users.

The image in circulation today is an old one and is being shared out of context. Please do not believe in rumours or spread them.