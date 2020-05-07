Fake: Image of 8 year old boy suffering from coronavirus is incorrect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: A picture of an 8 year old boy lying on bed with a tube inserted in his nose is going viral. The post claims that this boy is infected with coronavirus.

Please Just give me a minute of your time, help share in 4 groups let's make a prayer chain, It has no cost just share thanks. I don't mean to disturb. Just help share so my son can get more prayers. 8YEARs OLD BOY NEED CHAIN PRAYER He have (sic) Coronavirus, the post reads.

Fake News Buster

This post has 80,000 comments and has been shared 215K times. It has been posted by a page called the Prayer Request Chaple. A reverse image search reveals that this is a very old post. It was posted by by a page called the Anndy World on February 28 2019.

This suggests that the boy in the picture is not infected with the coronavirus. Moreover the virus was not present in February 2019.