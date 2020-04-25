Fake: ICMR is not conducting immunity study of any ethnic group relating to COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 25: A tweet has been doing the rounds on the social media stating that not a single positive case of COVID-19 has occurred in any indigenous Assamese in entire India.

The tweet also says that the Indian Council of Medical Research may conduct suited on the immunity of indigenous Assamese people.

This is claim is fake and needs to be debunked. Professor Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR says that there are no such studies on this aspect by the ICMR at this moment.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while urging unity and brotherhood in the fight against coronavirus had said that the virus does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking.