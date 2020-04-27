Fake: ICMR has not procured COVID-19 test kits at Rs 4,500

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Apr 27: A news has been circulating on the social media that the price range approved by the ICMR is at Rs 4,500. ICMR has said that this is fake news.

"Price range approved by ICMR is Rs 740-1150 for RT-PCR and Rs 528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs 4,500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR or Ms Anu Nagar, JS Health Research(011-23736222)," the ICMR said in a tweet.

Fake News Buster

The message being circulated said that 17 companies were ready to make testing kits at Rs 500 and supply it. However, a Gujarat based company was given the contract and has been selling the kits at Rs 4,500. Jai ho Modi, the message also read.