  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: ICMR has not procured COVID-19 test kits at Rs 4,500

    By
    |

    New Delhi Apr 27: A news has been circulating on the social media that the price range approved by the ICMR is at Rs 4,500. ICMR has said that this is fake news.

    Fake: ICMR has not procured COVID-19 test kits at Rs 4,500
    Representational Image

    "Price range approved by ICMR is Rs 740-1150 for RT-PCR and Rs 528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs 4,500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR or Ms Anu Nagar, JS Health Research(011-23736222)," the ICMR said in a tweet.

    Fake News Buster

    The message being circulated said that 17 companies were ready to make testing kits at Rs 500 and supply it. However, a Gujarat based company was given the contract and has been selling the kits at Rs 4,500. Jai ho Modi, the message also read.

    More INDIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION News

    Read more about:

    indian medical association fake news buster social media

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X