Fake: Hotels, restaurants will not remain closed until October 15

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The message regarding the closure of hotels and restaurants until October 15 is circulating again.

The message says that the Ministry of Tourism has ordered that all hotels and restaurants will be closed until October 15, owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ministry of Tourism in an official communication has requested that this fake message be disregarded. The matter is under investigation by the Cyber Unit of the Mumbai police.

Fake News Buster

Anybody found to be circulating, publishing or spreading the fake news will be liable under applicable laws.

The respective authorities are empowered to take suitable action against individuals, including, but not limited to initiation of criminal proceedings under relevant law, the communication from the ministry further says.