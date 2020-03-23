  • search
    Fake: Holding your breath for 10 seconds does not cure coronavirus

    New Delhi, Mar 23: There has been a bizarre forward on WhatsApp which says, " take a deep breath. Hold for 10 seconds. If you did not cough, you do not have coronavirus. Fell (sic) better."

    There has also been another claim that says that holding breath for 10 seconds every day can self-check COVID-19. Take a deep breath and hold your breath for more than 10 seconds. If you complete it successfully without coughing, without discomfort, stiffness or tightness, etc., it proves there is no (COVID-19 caused) Fibrosis in the lungs, basically indicates no infection," a post shared on Facebook several times read.

    This is completely wrong and the experts say that young patients with coronavirus will be able to hold their breath longer than 10 seconds and the elderly patients will not be able to do it.

    Nope! Paracetamol does not cure coronavirus

    Those forwarding this message claimed that this information was given by a Japanese doctor working at the Stanford Hospital. To bust this Stanford University had clarified, that misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford.

