    Fake: Healthy Muslims are not being injected with coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: A fake video on WhatsApp has been doing the rounds in which it is claimed that healthy Muslims are being taken away and injected with the coronavirus.

    This video has been doing the rounds in Madhya Pradesh and became the main reason for the people to attack health workers.

    The video is completely fake and is aimed at creating panic and inciting violence. It may be recalled that scores of people came out and attacked health workers and even pelted stones at them.

    Fake: Healthy Muslims are not being injected with coronavirus

    Those health workers who were attacked in Madhya Pradesh told the police that at first the people were cooperating. They even answered a few questions, but suddenly they started attacking.

    Due to this fake video the residents of Tatapatti Bakal where the incident occurred are suspicious of the health workers. Police sources tell OneIndia that the people of this area were cooperating. It was only once this fake video started circulating, they became suspicious of the health workers and began attacking them.

    Fake news: PM Modi has not been asked by 18 nations to lead a task force to fight COVID-19

    Four persons have been booked in connection with the violence. All four have been booked under the stringent provisions of the National Security Act.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
