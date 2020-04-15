  • search
    Fake: Gujarat govt is not segregating patients based on their religion

    New Delhi, Apr 15: There are reports stating that in Gujarat coronavirus patients are being segregated on the basis of their religion.

    Fake: Gujarat govt is not segregating patients based on their religion
    It states that the health department of the Government of Gujarat has been segregating patients in civil hospitals on the basis of their religion.

    Officials have said that this claim is fake and should be debunked. The Health Department of the Government of Gujarat clarified that the news is false. It said that no segregation is being done in civil hospitals on the basis of religion.

    The Health Department also said that the coronavirus patients are being treated based on symptoms, severity etc. It is being done according to the recommendations of the doctors who are treating the patients.

