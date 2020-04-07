Fake: Govt is not using ArogyaSetu app for surveillance

New Delhi, Apr 07: The government recently launched an application ArogyaSetu to help assess and also alert people about coronavirus patients. The application would alert authorities people have come in close contact with an infected person.

The app will detect only fresh cases and will send out alerts to only those who have been nearby the infected person.

However there is a message that is doing the rounds on both chat groups and the social media that the government is using this application for surveillance. The message started doing the rounds after a newspaper claimed in an Op-Ed that the application would be used for surveillance.

It has been clarified that this news is fake. The government says that this allegation is baseless. The application does not link user location and date with any sensitive personal data. Further the application has enough safeguards to ensure that the user is not vulnerable to hacking.

"The App, called 'AarogyaSetu', joins Digital India for the health and well-being of every Indian. It will enable people to assess themselves the risk of getting infected with coronavirus. It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using a cutting edge bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence," an official statement said.

If a person is clinically tested positive with coronavirus infection, the mobile number of the infected person is included in the register maintained by the Health Ministry and will be updated on the app as well.

Once installed in a smartphone through an easy and user-friendly process, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The app can then calculate the risk of infection based on sophisticated parameters if any of these contacts are tested positive.

The App will help the government take necessary- and timely steps for assessing the risk of spread of COVID-19 infection, and ensuring isolation where required.

The government said that privacy is priority for the app users and the personal data collected by the app is encrypted and will stay secure on the phone till it is needed for facilitating medical intervention.

Available in 11 languages, the App was ready for pan-India use from day-1 and has highly scalable architecture.

The mobile app has been developed in a public-private partnership to bring the people of India together in a resolute fight against COVID-19, the IT Ministry said.