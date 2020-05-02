Fake: Govt is not providing scholarship of Rs 4,000 for students of English medium schools

New Delhi, May 02: There is message that states the government is providing scholarship for English medium students.

It says that the government is providing Rs 4,000 as scholarship for students studying in English medium schools to study at home digitally. There is also a link that has been provided to avail the scholarship.

Students from class 5 to 12 can apply. There is no caste barrier and students can apply through mobile up to May 25th 2020.

Fake News Buster

This is fake and the government has come up with no such scheme. Students are advised not to believe this message and also not click on the fraudulent link.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in education sector including National Education Policy(NEP). Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

The focus was on bringing uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues.