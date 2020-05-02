Fake: Govt is not providing free masks under PM Mask Yojana

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: There is a claim on the social media that states free masks are being distributed by the government.

It says that the government under the PM Mask Yojana is distributing free masks to the people. A link also is provided for placement of orders.

There is no such scheme called as the PM Mask Yojana. There is no such proposal either. It is a fake claim and people are advised not to click on the fraudulent link.

Fake News Buster

The government has made wearing of masks or face covers mandatory. The government has also said that people would be slapped with a fine if found not wearing a mask, face cover or even spitting on the roads.