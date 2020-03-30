Fake: Govt is not extending the lockdown beyond 21 days

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: The Government has rubbished reports that the lockdown in India would be extended beyond 21 days.

Referring to a report that the Modi government would extend the lockdown beyond 21 days, Prasar Bharti News Services said that report is fake. We got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise and said that there is no such plan to extend the lockdown.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown. https://t.co/CrLlp6f7X5 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 30, 2020

The nation wide lockdown will continue until April 14. The lockdown was announced to ensure social distancing and isolating people, so that the doctors can fight the pandemic. Reports suggesting that the lockdown would be extended came in the wake of the migrant crisis.

Scores of migrants are stranded without food and money. Many started walking back to their native villages stating that they rather be with their families. The government had take some tough measures and directed states to seal borders to prevent the migrants from moving into other states. On the other hand, in UP, where a large number of migrants crossed over the government has made arrangements to quarantine them.