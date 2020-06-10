Fake: Govt has not proposed another lockdown on June 15

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 10: A message has been circulating on the social media that suggests that there would be another lockdown after June 15.

The message being attributed to a news channel says that the lockdown would be re-imposed on June 15. It also says that the Ministry of Home Affairs will impose a complete ban on air and train travel.

The news has been attributed to Zee News. However, Zee has said that the news is fake. Further, the screenshot in circulation attributing the news is fake.

In its last order dated May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced a phased lifting of the lockdown. In the first phase starting June 8, it had said that religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls would be allowed to re-open.

In phase II, schools and colleges would open only after consultations with the States. In phase III, international air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, gyms, entertainment parks and bars would open depending on the situation, the MHA had also said.