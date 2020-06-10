  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Govt has not proposed another lockdown on June 15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: A message has been circulating on the social media that suggests that there would be another lockdown after June 15.

    The message being attributed to a news channel says that the lockdown would be re-imposed on June 15. It also says that the Ministry of Home Affairs will impose a complete ban on air and train travel.

    Fake: Govt has not proposed another lockdown on June 15

    The news has been attributed to Zee News. However, Zee has said that the news is fake. Further, the screenshot in circulation attributing the news is fake.

    Fake: Govt has not promised a Rs 7,500 lockdown fund

    In its last order dated May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced a phased lifting of the lockdown. In the first phase starting June 8, it had said that religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls would be allowed to re-open.

    In phase II, schools and colleges would open only after consultations with the States. In phase III, international air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, gyms, entertainment parks and bars would open depending on the situation, the MHA had also said.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster social media

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue