Fake: Govt has not promised a Rs 7,500 lockdown fund

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, June 10: A WhatsApp forward that promises of free Rs 7,500 in relief funds from the government as a limited time offer is fake.

The message redirects to a questionable website with many red flags which is not associated with the government in any way following statement that reads below is how to claim and get your credit instantly as I have just did now.

The message read 'FG (federal government) has finally approved and have started giving out free Rs 7,500 Relief Funds to each citizen.

Fake: CBSE has not recommended online exam through this app

The WhatsApp forward also reads that you can only claim and get credited once and its also limited so get your now instantly.

Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News

Citizens should be alert about the fraud link that is a Clickbait given in the message.

It is advisable to beware of such fraudulent websites and WhatsApp forwards and not to react without confirmation from the government.

Many Twitter account holders have asked the authorities about its authenticity by sharing the message.

A similar message was viral on social media offering 5,000 as lockdown benefits a few days back which too claimed to get credited instantly.