  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Govt has not launched scheme which gives Rs 50,000 to ration card holders

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: There is a claim that said the government has started a scheme named the Rashtriya Dikshit Berozgar Yojana.

    Fake: Govt has not launched scheme which gives Rs 50,000 to ration card holders

    It is said that the scheme was started with an aim of providing Rs 50,000 to all ration card holders. The scheme is for affected people including senior citizens of India, widows, farmers, daily labourers, unemployed and all ration card holders, the message claims.

    Fake News Buster

    It is also said that this scheme is available only for the first 40,000 applicants and is on a first come first served basis. A relief package of Rs 50,000 will be given as an online payment, the message also says.

    However, the government has not announced any such scheme. Please do not believe in such messages and click on the link provided in the message. This is fraudulent and has found to be fake.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster ration

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X