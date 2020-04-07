Fake: Govt has not issued any order regarding the ticks below your WhatsApp message

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: There is a message that has been circulating on the social media regarding the tick marks below a WhatsApp message.

The message says the following:

Single tick: Message sent

Double tick: Message delivered

2 Blue ticks: Message Read

3 Blue ticks: Government has taken note

2 blue, 1 red tick: Government can take action against you

1 blue, 2 red ticks: Government is screening your data

3 red ticks: Government has initiated action and you will receive summons from court.

The fact: The government has not contemplated anything of this sort. There is absolutely no order issued by the government to this effect. The government has also not spoken to WhatsApp to introduce such features.

Fake News Buster

The government has also not issued any order stating that those posting jokes relating to coronavirus will be penalised. The Press Information Bureau too has clarified that such messages are fake and should not be shared.

It may be recalled that the government in its submission recently to the Supreme Court had said that the media should publish news relating to the coronavirus only after proper verification of facts. The government also agreed to have regular bulletins relating to the outbreak of the pandemic.