    Fake: Govt has not banned messages on COVID-19

    New Delhi, Mar 31: A message has been circulating stating that putting up any post relating to coronavirus is a punishable offence.

    Representational Image

    In case of a wrong post, action will be taken against the members of the entire group including the group administrator by registering a lawsuit under the IT Act. So keep this in mind and be safe.

    Fake: Inhaling hot water steam does not kill coronavirus

    The message also says that only a government agency can post messages relating to coronavirus. The order is signed by Ravi Nayak, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

    First and foremost there is no such order passed by the MHA. The government in fact encourages people to post right messages on the social media in order to create awareness relating to COVID-19. The Home Ministry however says that posting fake messages could amount to punishment.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    The Home Ministry source told OneIndia that while no such order has been issued, it should also be noted that no such officer as cited in the fake message is at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 8:40 [IST]
