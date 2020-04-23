Fake: Government will not provide free internet during lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: A news that is being shared widely states that the government will provide free internet during the lockdown.

The message says that the government has announced free internet across the nation until May 3. It was said that the decision has been taken by the Department of Telecom. It also says that a link would be provided and users would have to click the same to avail the free internet facility until the lockdown is over.

Fake News Buster

Please do not believe this and there is no such order by the government. There is also no plan of taking such a decision in the future.

The government had urged all internet service providers to ensure uninterrupted supply of internet. This rumour may have been stemmed off from a petition that was filed in the Supreme Court urging the government to provide free internet and DTH facilities during the lockdown period. The Supreme Court has however not passed any order on this petition.