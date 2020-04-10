  • search
    Fake: Government is not reducing pension of Central Government employees

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The Members of Parliament have taken a 30 per cent cut in their salaries in the fight against the coronavirus.

    Fake: Government is not reducing pension of Central Government employees
    However now there is a message in circulation that states that government is likely to reduce the pension of Central Government employees by 30 per cent. Such rumours have been doing the rounds ever since the 21 day lockdown was announced by the government.

    There was also a rumour that stated that the salaries of the Central Government employees may also be reduced.

    Please do not believe these rumours. Also do not circulate such forwards in case you receive one. Instead advise the person who has sent this forward that the news is fake. The government of India has passed no such order that it would be reducing the pension of the Central Government employees. There is no such proposal as well.

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
