    Fake: Government is not increasing shift timings of Central Govt employees to 10 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: With not many updates relating to the 7th Pay Commission, some persons have been indulging in fake news.

    There is a message that has gone viral which states that the Central Government is planning to increase the daily shift of the employees to 10 hours.

    However, the Press Information Bureau clarified that this is false news. " According to some social media and main stream media reports that claim that the Centre is going to change Central Government employees working schedule from morning 9 am to evening 7 pm is completely fake. The Centre has neither taken any such decision not it has any such proposal to look at," the PIB said.

    While CG employees continue to look for some news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the government had recently decided to delay the DA hike payment until June 2021. Once this announcement was made, rumours continued to float stating that there are plans to increase the shift timing and also cut salaries of the CG employees. However, these turned out to be fake.

