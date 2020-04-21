  • search
    Fake: Government has not closed down all its ministries

    New Delhi, Apr 21: There is a news in circulation stating that the government has ordered the closure of all ministries amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

    The report was circulated widely after a Hindi news channel said that the government has taken a decision to close down temporarily, all ministries immediately due to COVID-19.

    This is a completely fake and baseless report. There is no such order that has been passed.

    In fact the government had last week directed all ministers to get back to their offices and work, while following all norms of the health ministry. The reality is that all the ministries are open and are working as per the norms of the Department of Personnel and Training.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
