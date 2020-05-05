Fake: Do not click on this link for online processing of GST refund

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: There is a message that claims that the government has started online processing GST refund.

The message reads, " due to COVID-19 outbreak, Central government has started online processing of GST refund." The message also provides a link, which it says one should click in order to get the refund.

Fake News Buster

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rubbished this message. CBIC clarified, " taxpayers, beware. Please do not clock on any fake link. These are phishing messages and are not sent by the CBIC or Infosys GSTN. Visit get.gov for online filings for online filings related to GST.