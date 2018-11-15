  • search

Fake degree row: ABVP suspends DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of the RSS, has suspended Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Ankiv Baisoya over the allegations of his Bachelors degree certificate being fake.

    It was initially reported that Baisoya has been expelled. Clearing the air, ABVP issued a fresh statement saying Ankiv Baisoya has been suspended, not expelled as said in the earlier statement.

    The decision came after the Delhi High Court on Monday gave the varsity an extended time till 20 November to verify the alleged fake bachelor's degree documents of Baisoya from a university in Tamil Nadu.

    Baisoya, an ABVP student leader who is pursuing Masters in Buddhist Studies in the Delhi University, has been accused of faking his Bachelors degree certificate, a charge that can disqualify him from the position of the DUSU president.

    Soon after the elections, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of the Congress, and other student organizations started raising questions about the authenticity of Ankiv's degree.

    The NSUI said a marksheet was presented by Baisoya for taking admission in MA (Buddhist Studies), but the Thiruvalluvar University clearly refused to have enrolled a student of such name and a marksheet of that serial number is not in their record.

    In a statement, the ABVP termed the NSUI allegation a propaganda.

