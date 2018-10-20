Fake currency worth Rs 1.50 lakh seized in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 20: The National Investigation Agency has seized fake Indian currency of the face value of Rs 1,52,000 from Junagadh in Gujarat.

Also Read | Bengal to Bangalore: How this florist from Assam ran a fake currency racket

On the basis of information provided by NIA, FICN of face value of Rs 1,52,000 was seized from possession of one person at Junagadh, Gujarat.

Acting on credible information that a deal in FICN is likely to take place in Junagadh, Gujarat, one person Sanjay Devaliya was intercepted. He was found in possession of 53 Fake Indian Currency Notes in denomination of Rs 2,000 and 92 Fake Indian Currency Notes in denomination of Rs 500 with total face value of Rs 1,52,000.. He was bringing the FICN from Farakka, West Bengal to be distributed in Gujarat. NIA was tracking him for last two days.

Also Read | NIA seizes fake currency from the heart of Mumbai

A case has been registered by ATS, Gujarat under the relevant provisions of the law.