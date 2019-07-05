  • search
    Fake currency racket: NIA arrests one from Bengal

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: The National Investigation Agency arrested a person suspected to be involved in circulating counterfeit currency from West Bengal, officials said.

    The accused Sabir Jullur Rehman is believed to be a part of a gang circulating counterfeit currency, they said.

    Rehman, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was wanted for his alleged role in procuring, trafficking and supplying fake currency notes, they said.

    His role had surfaced during a probe in the seizure of 239 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination having a face value of Rs. 4.78 lakh in Bhiwandi in Thane, Maharashtra, they said.

    The NIA had arrested six accused in the case.

    It emerged during the probe that one of the wanted accused Abdul Kadir had allegedly delivered the consignment to another gang member Samir Mandal through his brother Sabir Jullur Rehman arrested Thursday.

