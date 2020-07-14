Fake consulate seals, funding terror, Kerala gold smuggling case gets murkier

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: The gang involved in the Kerala smuggling case had faked documents of the UAE consulate, the National Investigation Agency has said. The accused had fake seals with the emblem of the UAE Consulate and were using the same to smuggle gold through diplomatic channels, the NIA also said.

The purpose was also to raise funds for terror, the agency has learnt. On Friday, the NIA registered an FIR in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

The case has been registered under sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against 04 accused persons including Swapna Prabha Suresh

The case relates to the seizure of 30 kg of 24 carat gold worth Rs.14.82 crores at Trivandrum International Airport

Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested by NIA in Bengaluru

The aforesaid consignment was found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from UAE that is exempted from inspection as per the Vienna Convention. The said consignment was to be received by Sarith P S who had worked in the UAE Consulate earlier as Public Relations Officer. Initial investigation by Customs Department has revealed that Sarith had received multiple such consignments earlier as well.

As the case pertains to smuggling of large quantity of gold into India from offshore locations threatening the economic stability and national security of the country, it amounts to a terrorist act as stated in section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Further, as the case has national and international linkages and as the initial enquiries have revealed that the proceeds of smuggled gold could be used for financing of terrorism in India, NIA has taken up the investigation of the case.

Terror funding a major possibility in Kerala Gold Smuggling case

The NIA informed the Kerala High Court that the UAPA which deals with various provisions of terror had been invoked. The submission was made before the court which was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Swapna Suresh